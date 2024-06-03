Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 635.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,625 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

