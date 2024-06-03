Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 425.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VHT opened at $262.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

