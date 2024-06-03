Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,396,950. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

