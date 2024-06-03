Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3,141.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $89,855,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,351.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 138,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,334 shares of company stock worth $1,933,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $147.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

