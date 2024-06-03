Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 380.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,472 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

HWM opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

