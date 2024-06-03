Bank of Nova Scotia Has $15.06 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Loews worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

