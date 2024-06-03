iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.