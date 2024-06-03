Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Evergy by 21.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after buying an additional 236,233 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Evergy by 74.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

