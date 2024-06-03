Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 191.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,349 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

