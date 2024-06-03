Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 110,295 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 342.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,295 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 60,025.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teradyne Stock Performance
Teradyne stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $146.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.
Teradyne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne
Teradyne Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teradyne
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.