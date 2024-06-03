Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 110,295 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 342.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,295 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 60,025.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $146.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

