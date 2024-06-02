Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Lifted by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 84,342.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Olin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Olin by 153.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

