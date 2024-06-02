TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,760 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 33,882.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

FNF opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.