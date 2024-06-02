TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 69,385.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 206,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.18. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $7,606,063. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.