Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stake Reduced by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after buying an additional 5,087,927 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 889,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,313,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after buying an additional 9,522,186 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

