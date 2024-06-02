Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $4,396,524. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $227.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

