Fiduciary Trust Co Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $14,074,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,295,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $4,347,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.99. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $129.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

