Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,544 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.