US Bancorp DE Buys 9,389 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. William Blair downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

