Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

VMC stock opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

