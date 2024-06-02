Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,414 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

