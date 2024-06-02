Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.72

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $21.62. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 62,551 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $491.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

