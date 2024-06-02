Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

TFC opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

View Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.