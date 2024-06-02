Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,991,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,404.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,338.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,243.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,341 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

