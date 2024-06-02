Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,518,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 457,138 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.