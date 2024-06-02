Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $444,000 Investment in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

