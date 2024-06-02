Fiduciary Trust Co Invests $231,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 23.9 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.