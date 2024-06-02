Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

