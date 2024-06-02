Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 75,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE MRO opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

