Fiduciary Trust Co Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Shares of KEYS opened at $138.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

