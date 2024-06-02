Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$716-723 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.95 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $34.68 on Friday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

