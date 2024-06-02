Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

