Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,965 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after acquiring an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after acquiring an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,406,000 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KKR opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

