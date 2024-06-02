Fiduciary Trust Co Invests $218,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.
NYSE SPG opened at $151.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 99.36%.
Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
