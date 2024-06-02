Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,721 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.10.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

