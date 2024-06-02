Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $457,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,483,917. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $211.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

