Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $572.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.37. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

