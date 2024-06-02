Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $582,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

