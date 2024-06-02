Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 3,140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.3 days.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
Canadian Tire stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $143.80.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
