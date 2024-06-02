Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 3,140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.3 days.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $143.80.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.