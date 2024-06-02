Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $358.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.95.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.