Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000.

CEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

