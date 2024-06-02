Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan Purchases 1,000 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $13,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,697.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LCNB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.77. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LCNB by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

