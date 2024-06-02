Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1% to +1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

