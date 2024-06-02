Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1% to +1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
