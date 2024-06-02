TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 190,100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

