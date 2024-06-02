TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 76,833.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 25,045 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

AFG opened at $129.91 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

