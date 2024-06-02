Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1,551,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 904,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,562,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 470,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,601,000 after buying an additional 419,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.47. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

