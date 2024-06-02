TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,535 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 453,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.87.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

