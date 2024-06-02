Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 215,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

