Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 96,700.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,046.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,450,000 after purchasing an additional 345,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4,471.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 324,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

