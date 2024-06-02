TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,670 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 29,666.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Leidos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $147.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

