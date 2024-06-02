Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 54,375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,166 shares of company stock worth $719,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

